Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gear Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$194.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
