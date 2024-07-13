Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 145 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,850,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,436,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

