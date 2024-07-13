Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.