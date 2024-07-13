Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 502 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.