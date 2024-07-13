Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,852,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

