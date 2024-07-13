Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.07 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

