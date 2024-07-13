Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

NTR opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

