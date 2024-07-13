Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $54,752,737. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.