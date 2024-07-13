Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

