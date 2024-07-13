Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
