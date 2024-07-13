Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $98.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.