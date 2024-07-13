Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

