Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $92,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $108,493.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,254 shares of company stock worth $1,208,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Fastly Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

