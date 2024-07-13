Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

