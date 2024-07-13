Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

