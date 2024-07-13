Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.34 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

