Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on THRM

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 2,995.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after buying an additional 183,170 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.