Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.72.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $194.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts expect that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,396,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.