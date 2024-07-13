GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at B. Riley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

