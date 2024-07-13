Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $13.02. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 274,190 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GOGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 211,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 818,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,629 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

