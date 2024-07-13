Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Buys C$20,280.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,280.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Roy Sebag acquired 13,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$102,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Roy Sebag bought 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag purchased 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag purchased 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

TSE XAU opened at C$7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.83. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.45 and a 12-month high of C$10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$20.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

