Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 534.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GDLC opened at 20.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.40. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of 7.72 and a 1-year high of 27.49.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
