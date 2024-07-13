Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.89.

TSE GWO opened at C$40.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.01. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.25%.

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

