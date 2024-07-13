Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.02 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $734,850. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

