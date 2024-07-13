GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 480,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 579,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

GS Chain Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

GS Chain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.