GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 13,737 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,670,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLR opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

