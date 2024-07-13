GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,276 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Matrix Service worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.47 on Friday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $166.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.