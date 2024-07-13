GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Alta Equipment Group worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,780.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 179,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

