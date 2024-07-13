GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 824,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

