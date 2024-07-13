GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $764,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

