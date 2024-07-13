GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after acquiring an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $38.00 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

