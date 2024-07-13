GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $692,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

