GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $700,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 53,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.