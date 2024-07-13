GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 27,772 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Manitowoc worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTW

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.