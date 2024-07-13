Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of HROWM opened at $26.69 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.
