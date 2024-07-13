Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

