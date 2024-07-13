Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 27,984 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

