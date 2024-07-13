Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,387,000 shares, a growth of 858.6% from the June 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIF stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.