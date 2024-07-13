Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$32.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

HRX stock opened at C$30.94 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$14.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.1295045 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

