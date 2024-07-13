Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 83,037 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after buying an additional 691,080 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

