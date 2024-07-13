Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 510.6% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.35.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.