Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,236,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 730,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,843,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

