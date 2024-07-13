HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

