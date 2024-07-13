Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,717,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

