Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,458.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

HTHIY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.