Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,458.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hitachi Price Performance
HTHIY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.
Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hitachi Company Profile
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hitachi
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.