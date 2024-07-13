Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HRL opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

