Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.