HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $570.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.69.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $476.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $587.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

