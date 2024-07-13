HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 308,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 603,487 shares.The stock last traded at $505.45 and had previously closed at $492.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.69.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.