Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

